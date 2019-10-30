Multiple services at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital in St. John’s have been interrupted today due to clean-up underway associated with water damage on the first floor.

All surgical procedures scheduled for the operating room will be cancelled today. Eastern Health says they are making every effort to contact impacted patients directly.

Inpatient care, ambulatory services and the emergency department of the facility have not been impacted.

The water damage occurred during maintenance to the sprinkler system. Work is expected to be ongoing all day today, Wednesday Oct. 30.