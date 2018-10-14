There were tense moments this weekend for two tourists who found themselves in trouble on the ocean in St. Mary’s Bay. They had to be rescued when they went surfing in heavy sea conditions.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.