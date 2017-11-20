Premier Dwight Ball revealed the terms of reference for the public inquiry into the Muskrat Falls project on Monday.

The inquiry will be led by Supreme Court Justice Richard LeBlanc. He will examine issues around the sanctioning of the project, such as whether Nalcor’s forecasts and assumptions were reasonable. He will also examine Nalcor’s execution of the project and why the Public Utilities Board was exempted from doing a full review.

The inquiry must also consider participation of indigenous groups and the need to provide consumers with electricity at the lowest possible cost with reliable service. It may also engage special technical financial, engineering and construction expertise.

The inquiry is expected to begin its work in January 2018. The final report of the inquiry is due Dec. 31, 2019. Muskrat Falls is scheduled to deliver full power in 2020.