The Supreme Court formally approved a deal today that will see St. Kevin’s Parish retain property and a share of money from the Goulds chase the ace fundraiser.

That means the church, the parish hall and cemetery located in Goulds will remain with the parish, in addition to a portion of the $5.5 million dollars raised through the popular Chase the Ace fundraiser five years ago.

St. Kevin’s Parish will continue as a private entity outside the operational control of the Archdiocese. The exact division of the money remains confidential.