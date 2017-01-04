Support for Muskrat Falls slips underwater in opinion poll

For the first time since the project was announced in 2010, an opinion poll has found more Newfoundlanders and Labradorians opposing Muskrat Falls than supporting it.

Numbers released Wednesday by Corporate Research Associates have 48 per cent opposing the project and 45 per cent supporting it. The data was collected as part of CRA’s poll in November 2016. The sample is 401 with a margin of error of +/-4.9 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

“Given the continuing escalation in the cost of Muskrat Falls, and negative public statements from Nalcor’s CEO, it is hardly surprising that support for this project would be declining,” said Don Mills, chairman and CEO of Corporate Research Associates.

The project was first announced in 2010 with a pricetag of $5 billion, not including interest. Nalcor’s latest estimate has the project costing $11.67 billion, interest included. The project has also fallen two years behind schedule.