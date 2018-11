A strong low moved through the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Sunday and brought very strong winds to much of the Island while doing so. Below is a summary of some of the peak winds recorded across the Island Saturday night and Sunday.

AWCN16 CWHX 050834 WEATHER SUMMARY FOR NEWFOUNDLAND ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA AT 5:04 A.M. NST MONDAY 5 NOVEMBER 2018. DISCUSSION. AN INTENSE LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM DEVELOPED OFF THE EASTERN SEABOARD OF THE UNITED STATES AND TRACKED NORTHEAST ACROSS THE GULF OF ST. LAWRENCE, THEN NORTH OF NEWFOUNDLAND ON SUNDAY. THIS SYSTEM BROUGHT VERY STRONG WEST TO SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS TO NEWFOUNDLAND AS IT TRACKED NORTH OF THE ISLAND. THE FOLLOWING IS A SUMMARY OF WEATHER EVENT INFORMATION RECEIVED BY ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE CANADA. SUMMARY OF PEAK WIND GUSTS IN KILOMETRES PER HOUR: ENGLEE: 133 PORT AUX BASQUES: 119 STEPHENVILLE AIRPORT: 113 TWILLINGATE: 109 ST. JOHN'S INT'L AIRPORT: 109 GRATES COVE: 107 BURGEO: 106 BONAVISTA: 106 DEER LAKE AIRPORT: 106 WRECKHOUSE: 100 CAPE RACE: 100 DANIEL'S HARBOUR: 96 GANDER INT'L AIRPORT: 96 FERROLLE POINT: 96 ST. LAWRENCE: 94 CORNER BROOK: 89* *STATION STOPPED RECORDING EARLY SUNDAY MORNING AND MAY NOT HAVE CAPTURED HIGHEST WIND GUST. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS SUMMARY MAY CONTAIN PRELIMINARY OR UNOFFICIAL INFORMATION AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A COMPLETE OR FINAL REPORT.

Here are some additional peak wind gusts:

NTV (Logy Bay Road – St. John’s): 105 km/h

Quidi Vidie Lake: 103 km/h

Green Island – Fortune Bay: 122 km/h