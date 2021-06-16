Suncor has reached an agreement-in-principle to continue working on extending the life of the Terra Nova project.

The company said in a news release that the co-owners have agreed in principle to restructure the project ownership and provide short-term funding towards continuing the development of the Asset Life Extension Project, with the intent to move to a sanction decision in the Fall. A subset of owners will increase their ownership of the project for consideration payable from the other owners. Suncor’s ownership will increase to 48 per cent from approximately 38 per cent.

The agreement is subject to finalized terms and approval from all parties, including board of director approval where appropriate, and is contingent upon the previously disclosed royalty and financial support from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Further details will be provided when agreements are finalized.

“Over the past year, Suncor has worked diligently with all stakeholders to determine a path forward for Terra Nova,” said Mark Little, Suncor president and chief executive officer. “Despite numerous setbacks, Suncor, as operator, continued to persevere and explore options to achieve an economic return for our investors while protecting the employment of hundreds of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. Although this agreement in principle is not a guarantee, it sets a path forward in the next few months to secure a return to operations for many years to come.”

Suncor says its 2021 guidance remains unchanged.

Prior to completion of the restructuring, the Terra Nova co-owners are Suncor (operator, 37.675%), ExxonMobil (19%), Equinor (15%), Cenovus (13%), Murphy (10.475%), Mosbacher (3.85%) and Chevron (1%).

The news came late in the day after another round of questions in the House of Assembly. Equinor had confirmed it was leaving the Terra Nova project, but was sounding positive about its Bay du Nord prospect, although no development decision has been made.

