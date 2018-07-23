A warning tonight about the dangers of the sun and it comes from the parents of a child who was severely burned while at summer camp. NTV’s Danielle Barron joins us live now to tell us what happened.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.