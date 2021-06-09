The sudden death of a 68-year-old man in Waterford Valley in St. John’s has been deemed a homicide by the RNC.

On Sunday, May 30th, police responded to the Waterford Valley area of St. John’s after a deceased man was located in the area. The man was located near a trail which runs between Waterford Bridge Road and Topsail Road.

Following consultations with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death is now being treated as a homicide by the CID investigative team. RNC CID are still investigating the events that led to the man’s death and whether or not the individuals were known to each other.

The death of a 68-year-old man in the Waterford Valley area of @CityofStJohns has been deemed a homicide. Please visit our website to find out how you can help our investigative team, and for further details on the investigation. https://t.co/3drxydrA4W -Advertisement- — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) June 9, 2021

Police are seeking dash camera or CCTV footage from Saturday, May 29th, between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm in the area of Topsail Road, from Cowan Avenue to Hamlyn Road.

Investigators also seek the same video footage on Sunday, May 30, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Waterford Bridge Road, between Bay Bulls Road and Cowan Avenue.

The investigative team is also interested in speaking with anyone who used the trail which runs from the rear of the Waterford Hospital to Topsail Road on May 29 or May 30, 2021.

The RNC CID request that anyone who observed any suspicious persons or activity in the noted area of Waterford Valley, or with information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.