Students from around central Newfoundland were at the College of the North Atlantic in Gander on Tuesday where they had a chance to hear first hand from those who work in the oil and gas sector.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers held a conference there today to explain to students how the industry provides a solid career option. The industry is expected to continue growing for the next two decades, and Atlantic director Paul Barnes says it’s the ideal place for students who want innovative careers. He says strides in reducing the carbon footprint, as well as, improving safety will make the industry sustainable for many years to come.