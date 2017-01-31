Students stand against intolerance at Muslim prayer service

A prayer service at Memorial University Tuesday marked the beginning of healing for Muslim students after the recent mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque. As NTV’s Danielle Barron reports, it was a stand against intolerance.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.