In consultation with Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Public Health officials province-wide, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District (NLESD) is preparing to resume in-class instruction for schools in the Central, Western and Labrador regions, in accordance with certain parameters and protocols outlined below.

For the Avalon Region, the ‘circuit breaker’ period has been extended for at least two weeks, up to and including March 12, 2021. Schools in the Avalon region will therefore continue to adhere to the Scenario 3 ​Protocols for Online Learning​ for different grade groupings. The only exception at this time is for students with complex needs, who will be able to access in-school learning if their families wish to avail of it. Schools will be following up with families to provide further information.

Central, Western and Labrador teaching staff will begin in-class instruction as follows:

K-12 grades begin in-class instruction under Scenario 1 (near normal), where possible under newly-updated health and safety protocols, on Wednesday, March 3.

The exception is at certain schools (e.g., some intermediate/high schools) where classes cannot​ adhere to newly-updated health and safety protocols around cohorts and physical distancing. These classes will begin instruction under a Scenario 2 (blended in-class/at home learning) environment, on Wednesday, March 3.

Information on Scenario 2, and affected schools, is in the Backgrounder below.

Public Health has updated recommendations to health and safety protocols for in-class instruction, including: