The English School District aims to have students off the Avalon return to class Wednesday, March 3, as most of the province moves to Alert Level 4. But there are 50 schools that will have to move to Scenario 2 with students attending on alternating days because of new physical distancing rules. On the Avalon, students will be learning from home for at least two more weeks. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.
In consultation with Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Public Health officials province-wide, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District (NLESD) is preparing to resume in-class instruction for schools in the Central, Western and Labrador regions, in accordance with certain parameters and protocols outlined below.
For the Avalon Region, the ‘circuit breaker’ period has been extended for at least two weeks, up to and including March 12, 2021. Schools in the Avalon region will therefore continue to adhere to the Scenario 3 Protocols for Online Learning for different grade groupings. The only exception at this time is for students with complex needs, who will be able to access in-school learning if their families wish to avail of it. Schools will be following up with families to provide further information.
Central, Western and Labrador teaching staff will begin in-class instruction as follows:
- K-12 grades begin in-class instruction under Scenario 1 (near normal), where possible under newly-updated health and safety protocols, on Wednesday, March 3.
- The exception is at certain schools (e.g., some intermediate/high schools) where classes cannot adhere to newly-updated health and safety protocols around cohorts and physical distancing. These classes will begin instruction under a Scenario 2 (blended in-class/at home learning) environment, on Wednesday, March 3.
Information on Scenario 2, and affected schools, is in the Backgrounder below.
Public Health has updated recommendations to health and safety protocols for in-class instruction, including:
- All school staff will be required to wear a Level 1 medical mask and face shield at all times within instructional spaces and at any other time a two-metre physical distance cannot be maintained between students/other staff. A Level 1 medical mask is a disposable, non-surgical 3-ply mask.
- All students in Grades 4-12 are expected to wear a mask (not necessarily a Level 1 medical mask) at all times on the school bus and during the school day, including when seated in classrooms.
- Grades 7-12 students who cannot cohort (i.e., maintain a consistent class grouping throughout the school day) must maintain a two-metre physical distance at all times.
- Students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 are expected to wear a mask at all times on the school bus and are encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask during the school day.
In schools where in-class instruction has resumed, teachers will be engaged in face-to-face instruction, and online classes will not be available.
“While we are pleased to see a partial return to semi-normalcy in most regions, we recognize the additional health and safety protocols may take some getting used to,” said Goronwy Price, Chair of the NLESD Board of Trustees. “We ask that people be patient and understanding, and support our staff, students and each other as we move to this next phase of teaching and learning.”
The District will continue to work closely with the Department of Education, educational partners, the Chief Medical Officer of Health and Public Health officials in the various regions of the province, to adhere to the recommendations and advice provided – which are expected to be adjusted if Covid-19 circumstances change.
The following schools, or grades within schools, in the Central, Western and Labrador regions will begin operating under Scenario 2 and continue until further notice. See: Protocols for Online Learning (Scenario 2). If a school in the Central, Western or Labrador region is not listed here, it is operating under Scenario 1 – near normal with updated health and safety protocols in effect.
Specific start times for schools will be communicated to staff and families by the school principal.
Bay d’Espoir Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Botwood Collegiate (Grades 10-12 only)
Christ the King School (Grades 10-12 only)
Clarenville High
Jane Collins Academy
John Burke High School (Grades 10-12 only)
Lakewood Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Leo Burke Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Western Region (20 schools)
Labrador Region (2 schools)
Discovery Collegiate (Grades 10-12 only)
Exploits Valley High
Exploits Valley Intermediate
Fitzgerald Academy(Grades 10-12 only)
Fogo Island Academy(Grades 10-12 only)
Gander Collegiate
Gill Memorial (Grades 10-12 only)
Glovertown Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Heritage Collegiate (Grades 10-12 only)
J.M. Olds Collegiate (Grades 10-12 only)
Lewisporte Collegiate
Marystown Central High
New World Island Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Pearson Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Phoenix Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Random Island Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Riverwood Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Smallwood Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
St. Lawrence Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Tricentia Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Bayview Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Belanger Memorial (Grades 10-12 only)
Canon Richards Memorial (Grades 10-12 only)
Cape John Collegiate (Grades 10-12 only)
Cloud River Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Copper Ridge Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Corner Brook Regional High
Dorset Collegiate (Grades 10-12 only)
Elwood Regional High
French Shore Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Gros Morne Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Indian River High (Grades 10-12 only)
MSB Regional Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Pasadena Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Piccadilly Central High (Grades 10-12 only)
St. James Regional High (Grades 10-12 only)
Stephenville High
Templeton Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Viking Trail Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
White Hills Academy (Grades 10-12 only)
Mealy Mountain Collegiate Menihek High School