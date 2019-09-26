The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District is giving students permission to attend the Climate Change strike scheduled for tomorrow – If they bring in a signed permission slip. This, as people from across the city gear up for the protest.

Marchers, who are striking against climate change denial will begin tomorrow morning at Memorial University’s clock tower, and make their way to the Confederation building.

Organizers are asking groups to turn off their power in solidarity with the Climate Change movement set to begin at 11 am.