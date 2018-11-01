It’s that time of year again, the public is reminded that studded tires are permitted in the province starting Thursday, Nov. 1.

Service NL is reminding drivers that properly inflated winter tires provide the best traction on winter roads and increase fuel efficiency.

Motorists are encouraged to ensure vehicles are in good working order for season, and to carry an emergency kit in their vehicle while travelling on the province’s highways, especially in the winter months.

Studded tires must be removed by April 30, 2019, unless otherwise indicated by Service NL.