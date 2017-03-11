Strong winds cause unplanned power outages, widespread damage

Newfoundland Power is reporting outages all over the Avalon and Burin peninsulas as powerful winds pummel the island.

The weather forecast called for wind gusts of 110 to 130 kilometres an hour for Eastern Newfoundland on Saturday. Most outages are under investigation and restoration times are still uncertain.

Police were also advising people to avoid any unnecessary travel during the wind storm. The extreme wind has resulted in structural damage to various properties, blowing debris, inaccessible roadways, hazardous driving conditions and fallen power lines.

“To report a hazard, please call 911. If you must travel during this time please remain away from any areas where emergency crews are working,” the police said in a news release.