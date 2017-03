Strong winds blew a shipping container off a pier on the west end of St. John’s Harbour on Friday.

Winds were gusting in excess of 100 kilometers per hour most of the day. A tug boat was dispatched to retrieve the shipping container. By the time the tug had reached the runaway container, it had passed the small-boat basin and was passing through the Narrows.

The container was safely recovered and towed back to Oceanex.