An area of low pressure will move through the Province between Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring snow, rain along with a surge of very warm air on Wednesday. Colder air returns Wednesday night as the low pulls away.

For Newfoundland, expect snow to develop south and west late tonight or early Tuesday morning. The snow will change to rain during the day Tuesday after a light accumulation. Rain will then become heavy at times Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning before ending Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday will rise to the teens before falling back to near freezing in the afternoon. Rain and showers Wednesday morning into the afternoon will be replaced by onshore flurries and snow squalls by Wednesday night.

Central areas will see some snow Tuesday during the day that will quickly change to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Eastern areas will see rain and showers developing on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday will see very warm temperatures and areas of rain, showers and fog. Highs reach the mid to upper teens! Areas of northeastern Newfoundland, including the northern/northeast Avalon, may even see some sunny breaks at times on Wednesday. Temperatures crash Wednesday evening as colder air returns. Flurries may even fall before daybreak on Thursday.

Much of Labrador will see snow from later Tuesday through Wednesday night. The highest amounts will be from near Goose Bay to Makkovik, where amounts may exceed 40 cm in spots. Snow from Cartwright down toward the Straits will be significant as well… but could mix with rain at times Wednesday morning.

I’ll have a further update on this forecast tomorrow!

Have a great night!

Eddie