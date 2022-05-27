The RNC says a string of recent targeted shootings in the St. John’s area are connected to a “criminal network.” A 20-year-old man is now in custody after the most recent incident involving an apparent firebombing.

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at a home on Baker street around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered that neighbours had rescued the lone occupant, a woman from the home prior to their arrival.

They were also using buckets to try and put out the fire, but buckets were no match for the blaze.

The fire was concentrated around the front entrance to the two story wooded home.

Firefighters were able to make a quick attack and knock down the flames, that by this time had cause significant damage to the front of the home.

Paramedics with Eastern Health checked out the woman who live there, any injuries appear to be minor in nature.

This morning, police remain at the scene.