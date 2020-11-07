Unifor has received a final offer from Loblaw Companies Limited, to 1,400 striking Dominion workers.
Details of the offer will be presented to members on Monday, when voting will begin. The ratification votes will take place at picket lines across the province during the week of November 9, 2020.
Pickets will continue during the ratification process.
