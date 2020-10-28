The union representing striking Dominion workers say strikers were threatened with arrest last night at the Weston’s Bakery in Mount Pearl.

Chris MacDonald is the lead negotiator for Dominion strikers, and he says police say they were enforcing the Highway Traffic Act, and threatened to arrest strikers if they didn’t leave the area, and allow for the companies transport trucks to exit the parking lot.

Police presence here at Weston Bakery in Mount Pearl. Chris MacDonald, lead negotiator on Dominion strike tells me police say they are enforcing the Highway Traffic Act, and threatening to arrest strikers if they don’t leave the area. @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/XvQgzz3pZN — Beth Penney (@bethpenneyNL) October 27, 2020

A ruling in Supreme Court on Monday prevents striking Dominion workers from picketing outside the Loblaws Distribution Centre in Mount Pearl, however MacDonald says there is no ruling preventing workers from striking outside of Weston’s Bakery.

The workers have been on strike at 11 Dominion stores across Newfoundland and Labrador since August 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Tuesday night’s incident dominated discussion in the House of Assembly this morning, with NDP Leader Allison Coffin expressing outrage at the show of force.

Labour Minister Gerry Byrne is encouraging Loblaw’s and Dominion to return to the bargaining table.