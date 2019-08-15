A three-week strike has ended at Steele Honda. About three dozen workers will be back on the job with a new four-year contract offering raises of 2 per cent a year.
-Advertisement-
[cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.