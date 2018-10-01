The Supreme Court trial got underway today for a man charged with street racing and dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm. In December, Brian King was sentenced to just over three years in jail.

He was the driver of a

pick-up truck that slammed head on into a car driven by 81-year-old Gertie Thorne, injuring her and killing her granddaughter – 18-year-old Hannah Thorne.

At that trial the court heard that King was racing another car. Today, Steven Mercer went on trial. He wasn’t directly involved in that accident. By his own account he was a mile and a half to two miles ahead of King when he witnessed the collision in his rear-view mirror, but police say he was the driver of the car King was racing with.

It was a busy weekday afternoon, people had just gotten off work and were headed home on the New Harbour Barrons.

Several witnesses told police that for nearly 10 kilometers, King’s pick-up truck and a blue car were weaving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles when unsafe to do so and travelling a t speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour. The accused, Steven Mercer maintains he did nothing wrong and that he wasn’t racing.

The trial will continue in the morning.