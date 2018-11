Commissioner Richard LeBlanc had some questions of his own Friday at the Muskrat Falls inquiry. Nalcor’s VP of oil and gas, Jim Keating, had been testifying about natural gas for two days. LeBlanc wanted to know if the province could have waived its royalties and paid all costs to entice oil companies to supply natural gas, adding it was “strange” that Nalcor didn’t investigate that option. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

-Advertisement-