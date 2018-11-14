Snow covered roads and high winds are causing dangerous driving conditions across the province this morning.

As a result, many schools are closed for the day, or have delayed openings. For all school information visit:

Marine Atlantic have cancelled their crossings for today, rescheduling for Thursday.

Newfoundland Power is investigating power outages in the Whitbourne – Conception Bay North – Cape Shore vicinity.

A power outage in the Cowan Heights area is also being investigated, with Bonavista St, Barachois St, Hamlyn Rd, Cowan Avenue, Cowan Heights, Ferryland St, Canada Dr and Pasadena Crescent being affected.

Winter weather has arrived! Our crews are ready to respond. For info and updates on outages, visit https://t.co/UqnqIAkBYi. Or sign up for outage alerts here https://t.co/AmiiMsudSa. Call us at 1-800-474-5711 if you need us. Stay safe. — Newfoundland Power (@NFPower) November 14, 2018