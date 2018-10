Below you will find the storm summary from Environment Canada, showcasing the heavy rains, high wind and record temperatures that affected Newfoundland over the weekend.

AWCN16 CWHX 221400 WEATHER SUMMARY FOR NEWFOUNDLAND ISSUED BY ENVIRONMENT CANADA AT 11:30 A.M. NDT MONDAY 22 OCTOBER 2018. DISCUSSION. A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM FORMED OVER NORTHERN ONTARIO ON FRIDAY AND TRACKED EASTWARD TO MOVE OFF THE LABRADOR COAST ON SUNDAY. A STRONG FRONTAL SYSTEM SLOWLY ADVANCED EASTWARD AHEAD OF THE LOW BRINGING A SOUTHERLY FLOW OF MOIST GULF STREAM AIR TO NEWFOUNDLAND OVER THE WEEKEND. A SECONDARY LOW FORMED ALONG THE FRONTAL BOUNDARY AND CROSSED EASTERN NEWFOUNDLAND SUNDAY NIGHT. HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS ACCOMPANIED THESE WEATHER FEATURES. THE FOLLOWING IS A SUMMARY OF WEATHER INFORMATION RECEIVED BY ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE CANADA AS OF 11:30 A.M. NDT MONDAY. 1. RAINFALL IN MILLIMETRES. ST. ALBAN'S: 123.9 SAINT-PIERRE: 92.3 GANDER INT'L AIRPORT: 82.4 APPLETON: 73.2 BURNT POND: 73.0 BOTWOOD: 68.8 KIPPENS: 63.0 LEWISPORTE: 59.5 STEPHENVILLE RCS: 57.8 BURIN: 57.6 TERRA NOVA NAT'L PARK: 57.5 MARYSTOWN: 56.6 GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR: 56.4 CORNER BROOK: 52.6 LA SCIE: 52.6 TWILLINGATE: 50.8 BURGEO: 50.4 STEPHENVILLE AIRPORT: 48.2 BADGER: 47.6 LETHBRIDGE: 47.0 HUMBER VILLAGE: 45.7 DEER LAKE AIRPORT: 37.6 DANIEL'S HARBOUR: 37.1 COW HEAD: 37.0 WRECKHOUSE: 33.8 PORT AUX BASQUES: 30.3 2. MAXIMUM WIND GUSTS IN KILOMETRES PER HOUR. WRECKHOUSE: 114 PORT DE GRAVE: 113 GANDER INT'L AIRPORT: 100 ST. LAWRENCE: 100 GREEN ISLAND, FORTUNE BAY: 93 BISHOP'S COVE: 92 DEER PARK: 92 ST. JOHN'S INT'L AIRPORT: 91 RAMEA: 90 CAPE PINE: 89 BONAVISTA: 88 PORT AUX BASQUES: 86 3. THE FOLLOWING STATION SET A DAILY MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE RECORD ON OCTOBER 21, 2018: TWILLINGATE NEW RECORD OF 14.3 OLD RECORD OF 14.2 SET IN 2012 RECORDS IN THIS AREA HAVE BEEN KEPT SINCE 1950 NOTE: THE TEMPERATURE RECORD REPORTED HERE HAS BEEN DERIVED FROM A SELECTION OF HISTORICAL STATIONS IN THIS GEOGRAPHIC AREA THAT WERE ACTIVE DURING THE PERIOD OF RECORD. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS SUMMARY MAY CONTAIN PRELIMINARY OR UNOFFICIAL INFORMATION AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A COMPLETE OR FINAL REPORT.