Weather summary for Newfoundland issued by Environment Canada at 4:57 p.m. NST Monday 6 January 2020. Discussion. A low pressure system tracked south of Newfoundland on Sunday, January 5th, 2020. Snow developped along the south coast on Sunday morning and spread elewhere throughout the day. Most areas remained as snow, however portions of the southern Avalon Peninsula changed over to ice pellets mixed with rain briefly. Strong northeasterly winds accompanied the snow, causing significantly reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Conditions over most areas improved by mid day on Monday, however snow continued in the northeast and east into the afternoon. The following is a summary of weather event information received by Environment and Climate Change Canada. 1. Summary of snowfall in centimetres from official sites: St. John's Int'l Airport: 42 Bonavista: 30.6 (based on a 10:1 snow to liquid water ratio) Terra Nova National Park: 29.9 (based on a 10:1 snow to liquid water ratio) St. John's West: 27.8 (based on a 16:1 snow to liquid water ratio) Gander Int'l Airport: 20 2. Summary of snowfall in centimetres from the CoCoRaHS observation network: Paradise: 44.2 (as of 9:00am NST) Mount Pearl 1: 36.3 (as of 7:00am NST) Whitbourne: 35.1 (as of 10:00am NST) Mount Pearl 2: 32.7 (as of 8:30am NST, based on a 16.1 snow to liquid water ratio) 3. Summary of snowfall in centimetres from private observations: Mount Pearl: 43.2 (as of 3:30pm NST) St John's East: 41.2 CBS: 37 (as of 12:30pm NST) St. Marys: 30 (as of 3:30pm NST) Grand Bank: Approx 30 (as of 12:30pm NST) St. Alban's: approx 19 (as of 12:30pm NST) 4. Summary of peak wind gusts in kilometres per hour: Bonavista: 106 St. Lawrence: 106 Twillingate: 106 Grates Cove: 104 Burgeo: 98 St. John's Int'l Airport: 93 Cape Race: 93 Please note that this summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

