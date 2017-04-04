Storm continues in central Newfoundland

Many residents in Grand Falls-Windsor had to find their vehicles on Tuesday morning before the dig-out could even begin. Schools in the town have been closed since last Thursday, following two major storms.

Fire chief, Vince Mackenze, says there were emergency situations where people had to be shovelled out of their homes and the high winds created the potential for this storm to be a lot worse. Today he’s asking people to be on the look out for fire hydrants and clear them out where possible. He’s also advising people to check their dryer vents and check around the outside of their homes for potential hazards.

There were some accidents reported because of weather including a tractor trailer which had jack-knifed near Gambo. Another collision was reported near Red Cliff late this afternoon.