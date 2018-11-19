A man is expected to appear in court today following a late night accident in Portugal Cove-St. Phillips.

Police received a call that a pickup truck was traveling down Thouburn Road with its blade down. When police caught up to the truck the driver refused to stop and they broke off the chase. On Tucker’s Hill, the truck lost its sander insert that was in the trucks bed. Then on Beachy Cove Road the truck then crashed into several light poles and rolled over. The driver was trapped inside. Rescue personal smashed the rear window allowing the driver to crawl out. Reports form the scene indicate he was only wearing boxer shorts.

Police determined the truck had been earlier stolen from the Kenmount Road area. Power had to be cut to about 200 NL Power customers, power has been out all night and is expected to be restored by 10 AM. The road had been closed most of the night, a single lane has been opened for the morning commute.