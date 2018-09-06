Around 3:00am on Thursday morning, RNC Patrol Services arrested one adult male and three youth in the west end of St. John’s in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation. The adult was charged with Possession over $5000 and theft of gas, one of the youths has been charged with Possession over $5000, Flight From Police, and Dangerous Driving. They were both held for court. The other two youths were charged with Possession over $5000 and released to appear in court at a later date.

