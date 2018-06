One of the handguns stolen in Gander has been found after an attempted home invasion. Two people forced their way into a home in Summerford Thursday morning, only to be confronted by the homeowner. The duo fled and left their loaded handgun, which turned out to be one of the guns reported stolen earlier this week. Police are looking for an early 2000 red Ford F-150 regular cab pickup truck that was used to flee the scene.

