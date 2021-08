Earlier this week, we told you about that Darcy Broderick’s guitar went missing from the stage at Broderick’s Pub. We are happy to report that the guitar has been located.

Broderick’s daughter took to Facebook to say that Friday the 13th isn’t so bad after all! And that her father’s guitar is back in his hands once again thanks to three very good and honest samaritans at the Gathering Place.

She says the reward $500 cash and 20 dozen beer will be honoured.