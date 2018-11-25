The RNC say they are still handing out way too many tickets for reckless driving. That’s as families who lost loved ones in car crashes gathered at a special ceremony this week. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.