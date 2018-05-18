Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne says he department still has not gotten the green light to print recreational salmon licences for this summer. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.