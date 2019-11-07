A Paradise man who served over five years in jail for second degree murder before his conviction was overturned and a new trial ordered on which he was acquitted has been sentenced to three months for assaulting a woman.

Police responded to a home in Paradise in the early morning hours of July 9th after neighbours reported seeing a woman being thrown to the ground on the middle of the street, screaming and being beating. When police arrived they found the woman barefoot, her foot bleeding and with a swollen lip. Neville was located behind a shed. He was arrested and released on a number of conditions, including to stay away from the woman which he ignored. Neville has been in custody since the last incident and, with credit for time served, he has 33 days left to serve. He has also been banned from owning a gun for five years.

