Eight years after Steven Neville killed Doug Flynn, he is being tried for second degree murder and the attempted murder of Ryan Dwyer for a second time. Judge Robert Stack told the jury this morning what happened at the previous trial has nothing to do with this one. The Crown says Neville was angry with Dwyer over a Facebook posting where Dwyer threatened Neville’s mother. The Crown says they will show that this theory of the crime is supported by text messages that Neville sent prior to the killing. The Crown then says Neville, armed with a knife, went looking for the two men; when he found them he first stabbed Dwyer, then Flynn. The fatal blow was to Flynn skull, puncturing the left temple of his brain. Neville’s lawyer paints a very different story. He says Dwyer and Flynn had set out on a summer-long campaign of terror and humiliation over a $65 debt owed to Dwyer’s younger brother. He says over the summer they had planned regularly to get Neville, and several times ended up chasing him while armed – machetes, knives and bats. That campaign of terror involved online posting where – just four hours before the killing – Dwyer threatened to break into Neville’s home and assault his mother. The lawyer notes it was just luck that Neville drove by the house at the exact time Dwyer and Flynn were leaving. He also says the two had been drinking and came after Neville, running after the car.

The 12-week trial will continue in the morning.