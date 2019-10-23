Steven Neville has pleaded guilty to assault and is expected to be sentenced next month.

Neville, 29, was charged with assault after an incident earlier this year. Lawyers expect to make a joint submission on facts and sentencing. Neville has already been in custody since his arrest in July.

This is not Neville’s first run-in with the law. In 2013, he was convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of two men in Paradise three years earlier. One of the men, Doug Flynn, died. That conviction was later overturned by the Supreme Court of Canada, which ordered a new trial. Neville was found not guilty in the second trial after spending more than five years in prison.

Back in May, charges of assault and unlawfully publishing and distributing intimate images were dropped after the Crown said there wasn’t a reasonable likelihood of conviction.