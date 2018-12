After a full week of deliberations, a jury has found Steven Neville not guilty of all charges.

Neville was found not guilty of second-degree murder for the 2010 stabbing death of Doug Flynn, and not guilty of attempted murder involving Ryan Dwyer. Neville had been convicted in 2013, but that verdict was overturned by the Supreme Court of Canada.

More details are coming tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.