Steven Neville may have been acquitted last month of murder and attempted murder, but he is still waiting for another trial in which he’s accused of assaulting a woman and sending intimate images of her to other people.

Neville’s lawyers are in ongoing discussions with the Crown over the latest charges.

Neville was tried twice for the killing of Doug Flynn and the attempted murder of Ryan Dwyer. In December, after the longest jury deliberation in the province’s history, Neville was acquitted.

He had asked to have his provincial court matters set over until after the murder trial wrapped up, but on Thursday he asked to come back next month due to ongoing discussions with the Crown.