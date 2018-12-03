There has been a development in the Steven Neville second degree murder trial. A second juror has been dismissed and the jury is now down to 10 members. If any other jurors are dismissed it will result in a mistrial.

The first juror was dismissed for medical reasons just prior to the start if deliberations. Today’s juror was excused for personal reasons and nothing to do with the case. It is now day four of deliberations. In Canada. a jury cannot sit with less than 10 members.

This is Neville’s second trial for the murder of Doug Flynn and the attempted murder of Ryan Dwyer eight years ago. After being found guilty at his first trial, Canada’s top court overturned the verdict and ordered a new trial. This is the 11th week of the second trial, with no verdict coming forward. The jury remains sequestered and can have no contact with anyone outside, including their families.