The Speaker’s Office at the House of Assembly received Steve Kent’s resignation letter one day later than expected on Wednesday.

Kent announced last month he would resign his seat on Oct. 10, but the Speaker’s Office did not receive a formal resignation letter. The letter finally arrived around midday on Oct. 11, saying Kent’s resignation would take effect by the end of the day.

Kent had tweeted about cleaning out his office on Tuesday as he began a new job as the Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Mount Pearl. Kent told NTV News that he had to wrap up some sensitive constituency matters before resigning as MHA.

The delay means Kent was being paid for two jobs — MHA and CAO — for one day. It also pushes back the deadline for Premier Dwight Ball to call a by-election in Mount Pearl North by one day. The deadline for the writ to drop is now Dec. 10.

The Tories and NDP have both called nominations for candidates to run in that by-election. The NDP nominations close on Thursday and the PC nominations close on Friday. The Liberals have not yet called nominations.