Steve Kent is out as chief administrative officer of Mount Pearl after receiving notice city council would vote on a motion to dismiss him for “just cause.”
The city issued a news release Thursday saying Kent resigned, but Kent told NTV News he did not “resign”, rather he accepted city hall’s recent actions as “constructive dismissal,” bringing his employment to an end. Kent is now suing the city for wrongful dismissal.
The city says it sent Kent a letter June 16 notifying him of a motion to dismiss him from his job. The motion will be presented at a public council meeting on June 30.
Reasons given to Kent included numerous breaches under the Employee Code of Conduct Policy and serious allegations of misconduct, all of which were detailed in the letter he received from Council. The city says these allegations are outside of the ongoing harassment investigation.
The city says Kent was offered an opportunity to be heard by council on Friday, June 26, and answer to the allegations, but he did not respond and instead tendered his resignation.
The City of Mount Pearl will have more to say on this matter in the coming days.
Kent, meanwhile, issued a statement of his own. He alleges that his privacy has been “actively breached” with city employees repeated accessing his private Facebook messages from an iPad he left behind when he went on leave.
“Back in 2017, I was hired with a clear mandate to address productivity challenges, improve performance management, and provide active, hands on leadership in solving problems. I am so proud of the many positive changes I led for our City during my tenure as CAO.
“However, what I uncovered also surprised me. I discovered many problems. Today, I will be respectful of confidentiality. However, I also believe I am ultimately accountable to you, the people of Mount Pearl, as I have always been. What I can tell you today is that if the major problems that have happened at City Hall were happening on my watch as Mayor, I would have told you.
“I would explain what happened, what we had done to fix it, and what we were doing to make sure it never happened again.”