Steve Kent is out as chief administrative officer of Mount Pearl after receiving notice city council would vote on a motion to dismiss him for “just cause.”

The city issued a news release Thursday saying Kent resigned, but Kent told NTV News he did not “resign”, rather he accepted city hall’s recent actions as “constructive dismissal,” bringing his employment to an end. Kent is now suing the city for wrongful dismissal.

The city says it sent Kent a letter June 16 notifying him of a motion to dismiss him from his job. The motion will be presented at a public council meeting on June 30.