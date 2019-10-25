Steve Kent says he is more than happy to co-operate with a personnel process at Mount Pearl City Hall.

Kent announced he had taken leave from his job as Chief Administrative Officer earlier this month to deal with a personal matter. Sources tell NTV News that morale at city hall is poor with some employees experience mental health issues because of Kent’s alleged conduct.

“I am aware that a personnel-related process is underway at the City of Mount Pearl,” Kent said in a statement sent to NTV News. “I have indicated that I am more than happy to cooperate and participate in the same. Given that the process is ongoing and this is an internal HR matter, I do not feel that it would be appropriate or respectful to comment further at this time.”

Kent is a former deputy premier of the province and former mayor of Mount Pearl.