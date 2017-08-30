PC MHA Steve Kent published a statement on Facebook Wednesday that did not rule out career opportunities outside of politics.

Kent ran for the PC leadership in 2014 and is considering running for the job again. He also says he has “every intention of running for re-election” in 2019. But on Wednesday he confirmed he has been approached about other career opportunities and that it would be “foolish to be unwilling to listen or even consider.”

Kent declined further comment, but his statement reads as follows:

“I love Mount Pearl (and Brookfield Plains!). I am deeply committed to serving our community. Always have been. Always will be.

“I am passionate about my work as the Member of the House of Assembly for Mount Pearl North. The citizens I serve are my top priority. That won’t change.

“In recent days, the rumour mill has been firing on all cylinders. So I thought I’d make a few public comments on exactly where things stand with me.

“1. I have been asked to confirm that I will make an announcement in September about my political future. I am still actively considering a run for the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador. I hope to make a decision early this fall. I’m listening, learning, exploring, and planning. And I would love to hear from you.

“2. I have also been told that there’s a poll being conducted, and that I am apparently running for Mayor of Mount Pearl. The nomination deadline is tomorrow, so I suppose anything is possible! But NO, I am not running for Mayor in the upcoming election. I am very happy that there are really good people running for Mayor and Council. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at City Hall.

“3. I have also been asked if I am pursuing new career opportunities. I have been approached in recent months about a few opportunities, and for my family’s sake, it would be foolish to be unwilling to listen and maybe even consider. But let me be very clear. I love my work, and I love serving my community. I have every intention of seeking re-election in 2019. I am always willing to talk about opportunities to help causes I believe in. But my family and my community come first.”