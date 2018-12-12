Just before 7 pm yesterday evening police in Corner Brook received a report of a motor vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Pinchgut Lake involving a transport truck and a SUV.

A 72-year-old woman from Stephenville died at the scene, she was the passenger of the SUV. The male driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with critical injuries and has since been airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured, and RCMP are still investigating the incident.