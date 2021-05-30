Communities in the St. George’s, Stephenville and Port au Port Peninsula regions are moving to Alert Level 4 effective 4 p.m. Sunday.

Dr. Rosann Seviour, medical officer of health, made the announcement in an unscheduled COVID briefing Sunday afternoon. There are now 11 cases linked to the new west coast cluster with an unknown source, so Public Health is raising the alert level in the area. Travel to and from the region must be for essential purposes only.

The province reported seven new cases of COVID-19 overall. There are 63 confirmed cases connected to the central cluster.

In the Eastern Health region:

One male 70 years of age and older; and,

One female 70 years of age and older.

The cases are close contacts of a previous known case and are connected to the cluster in the Central Health region.

In the Central Health region:

One female under 20 years of year.

The case is a close contact of a previous known case and is connected to the cluster in the Central Health region.

In the Western Health region:

Three females under 20 years of age; and,

One female between 20-39 years of age.

The cases are close contacts of a previous known case.

There are three new recoveries in the Central Health region and 1,195 people have recovered. There are three people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 104 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 104 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 19

Central Health – 64

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 21

To date, 146,081 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Public Health is confirming an emerging cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Western Health region. As of now, there are 11 confirmed cases associated with the cluster and three presumptive positive cases associated with the cluster. The source of infection is under investigation.

As a result of this cluster, effective today (Sunday, May 30) at 4:00 p.m., communities in the St. George’s – Stephenville – Port au Port area on the west side of the Trans Canada Highway will move to Alert Level 4. This includes the towns of St. George’s, Stephenville Crossing, Stephenville, Port au Port East and all towns on the Port au Port Peninsula. This also includes communities along Routes 460, 461, 462, 463 and 490. This will give Public Health the ability to carry out their investigation and conduct community wide testing in the area, while reducing the risk of onward transmission and spread. Please refer to the Provincial Government COVID-19 website for information on the Special Measures Order and restrictions associated with Level 4.

Public Health is advising that travel to and from this area should only be for essential reasons such as work, medical care or essential support for loved ones.

Public Health is strongly encouraging people in the area to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms. Information on community wide testing is available on Western Health’s website. People can also arrange testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or by calling 811.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Public Health is asking anyone who visited Dominion and Walmart in Stephenville on the date and times listed below to arrange testing:

Dominion on Wednesday, May 26 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Walmart on Wednesday, May 26 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

People who worked at or visited these stores and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result.

People who worked at or visited these stores and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

The stores have been notified and Public Health thanks them for their cooperation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 63 confirmed cases associated with the cluster, one probable case associated with the cluster and no presumptive positive cases associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The case reported Thursday, May 27 in the Western Health region remains under investigation. The cases reported Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 28 in the Central Health region remains under investigation.

The department has been receiving questions about self-isolation for rotational workers returning from Baffinland, Nunavut. All rotational workers returning to the province from an outbreak site must self-isolate away from household members for 14 days and arrange COVID-19 testing. This includes rotational workers from the Mary River Mine Operation by Baffinland, Nunavut. Rotational workers from outbreak sites cannot avail of modified self-isolation.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics remain open in the Western Health and Central Health regions. If you are not symptomatic and you are not isolating for any reason, please proceed with your vaccination. If you are isolating, please contact Public Health in the region for vaccination advice. The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered can be found on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on COVID-19 vaccines for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out can be found on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

Eastern Health

Central Health

Western Health

Labrador-Grenfell Health

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available for free through the Apple or Google Play app stores. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit: www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.