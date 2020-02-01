A 61-year-old cab driver of Stephenville is now suspended from driving following an impaired driving complaint received in Stephenville on Friday.

At 8 am Friday morning police received a report of a suspected impaired driver, operating a taxi cab in the town of Stephenville.

The vehicle was located in the town and police conducted a traffic stop. The driver was heading to a school to drop off a student.

The driver failed a breath test, was issued a seven-day driver’s licence suspension and the taxi cab was seized and impounded.