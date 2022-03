A Newfoundland woman won an Oscar at the Academy Awards Sunday night. Stephanie Ingram was honoured for her work on The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain. Ingram shared the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling with Linda Dowds and Justin Raleigh. Ingram grew up in Grand Falls-Windsor. Her father was a hair stylist who owned and operated LeMoine’s School fo Hair Design.