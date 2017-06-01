A reduction in the temporary gas tax goes into effect today and consumers are breathing a sigh of relief. An 8.5 cent reduction in taxes along with a nearly two cent drop in the regulated price of gas brings gas prices for most of the province down by 10.3 cents a litre. Exceptions are made for parts of Labrador, with zones 10 and 13 near the Quebec border seeing a reduction of about half a cent since reduced taxes are already in place. Zones 11a and 14 in Labrador see a price drop of 9.8 cents. Diesel and propane are both down by 0.9 cents a litre, while furnace and stove oils are down by about half a cent.