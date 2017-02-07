Statoil promises more oil exploration in Flemish Pass

There was good news for the province’s offshore oil industry on Tuesday. Norwegian giant Statoil says it will continue exploring off the coast in the spring. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.
- Advertisement -
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
scattered clouds
-10.1°C
-10.1°
-10.1°
100%
11.4kmh
32%
Wed
-9°
Thu
1°
Fri
-7°
Sat
-9°
Sun
-4°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.